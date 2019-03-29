Obituary Print Rita McDufford | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Rita G. McDufford passed peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted husband John and family. Rita lost her short battle with illness March 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Rita was loved by all who knew her, but none loved her more than her husband of 44 years. They shared a wonderful and happy life together, and John never left her side. They shared a love of gardening, flowers, trips to the beach, cooking, canning, and games. They loved spending time outside entertaining friends and family. Rita never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone into her home. They especially shared the love of their cat (Tommy), and their two beloved goats (Freddy & Ethel). Some would say the goats ate better than most people with platters of fresh fruits and veggies everyday, followed by additional snacks and treats. Rita was born to Robert and Dorothy Mullins in Perry County Kentucky, and retired after working many years as a logistics manager in Charlotte, NC. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Bobby, Sisters Brenda Gill, Glenna Mullins, Barbara Crabrill, Niece Angie Linkhart and Great Niece Krista Lynn Parks. Rita's son Richard (Richie) Reeder whom she absolutely loved and adored also preceded her in death. That is a loss she never quite recovered from. Rita is survived by her husband John McDufford, Granddaughter Ashley O'Neill, Great-Grandson Imerson, Sister Mary Lou Sarvey, and her stepchildren whom she considered her own; Anita Willis, John McDufford Jr., Brian McDufford (Christy), 6 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens Chapel at 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019. Rita will be laid to rest with her son. Pastor Josh Bevan will be officiating the service.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

