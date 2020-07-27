1/
RJ Hill
FAIRBORN — RJ Hill, age 75 of Fairborn passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. He was born October 16, 1944 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of the late John and Ethel (Hipp) Hill. RJ retired from Hewlett-Packard after many years working in Information Technology. He enjoyed softball, golfing, and bowling as a young man and taking care of his pool for the grandkids enjoyment in his later years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; sister, Dee Smith; and his brother, Jackie Hill. RJ is survived by five children, Beth Czanik, Robert Hill, Rachel Owen; Matt (Danielle) Newell, Jami (Danny) Gaither; eleven grandchildren, Hollyann, Tom, Ian, Amber, Walker, Joseph, Brodie, Heather, Abiageal, Dalen, Jon; five great-grandchildren, Wesson, Nicholas, Ka'Miylah, Briella, Liam; brother, Glenn Hill, as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Craig Fourman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
