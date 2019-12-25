XENIA — Robert Caudy, age 80, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Mable Bumgarner and his long-time spouse Sharon Baldwin. He is survived by his children, son Benjamin Caudy, and daughters Amy (Robert) Fry, and Nicole Boldman and several nieces, nephews, and other siblings. He was an avid beer drinker, loved playing cards, and watching Cops. He retired from Brown Publishing Company. His sense of humor will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.