Robert D. "Bob" Terry
XENIA — Robert D. "Bob" Terry, age 70, of Xenia, left this world Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home beside the love of his life, Patty. He was born August 27, 1950 in Dayton Ohio the son of Thomas and Frances Gibbions Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Arlie Terry; Louise (Kenny) McGuffy; Jim Terry and Teddy Terry; and his best 4 legged buddy, Thomas. Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Watson Terry, whom he married July 23, 2010; his children: Christopher Michael Terry of Fairborn; Robert D. Terry Jr. of Wilmington; step children: Jason Michael (Angie) Trego and Jamie Marie (Billy) King, both of Huber Heights; grandchildren: Matthew Terry; Joshua (Hunter) Isenbarger; Bodey King; Lydia Terry; Gabby Trego and Sammy Trego; great grandchildren: Caiden Lairson and Addilynn Isenbarger; as well as Alaina Isenbarger who he was anxiously awaiting her arrival. He is also survived by siblings: Bill Terry and Dottie (Scottie) Adkins; and numerous nieces and nephews and his 4 legged pal, Ralph. The family would like to acknowledge the extra assistance provided by family friend: Sarah Slusher. Bob retired as a foreman with Shook Construction and a 34 year member of the Laborer's Local Union 1410, Dayton. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He belonged to the Xenia YMCA and could be seen there every morning for his walk. His biggest accomplishment was being considered the "Best Husband, Father and Grandpa" by his family, a title he was proud to earn. Bob was a very private person and didn't like attention. His family is honoring his request to have no service. He will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens. (Service in care of McColaugh Funeral Home). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
