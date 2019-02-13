XENIA — Robert U. Dabe, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Laurels of West Carrollton. He was born January 18, 1941 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Lewis Everett and Mary L. (Hurley) Dabe. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers: Lewis Weldon Dabe and Herbert Dabe. Bob is survived by his sisters: Camilla Crone of West Carrollton and Luella Dabe of Xenia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob served in the US Army during the VietNam Conflict. He retired from Don's SuperValu. He especially enjoyed bowling and attending car shows. Funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Friday, February 15th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Friends may call from 10:30 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be interred at the Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.