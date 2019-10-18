TROY — Robert F. "Bob" Sexten, age 51 of Troy, OH, formerly of Xenia, OH passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born September 27, 1968 in Xenia, OH to Frank L. and Linda K. {Fawcett} Sexten. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Linda Sexten, Xenia, OH, brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Sexten, Saline, MI, sister, Becky Sexten, Xenia, OH, sister in-law, Jenny Miteen, MI and 4 nephews and 1 niece.

Bob was a 1986 graduate of Xenia High School and graduated in 1990 from The Ohio State University; and was a huge Buckeye fan. He was involved in 4-H and loved raising and showing Southdowns Sheep. Bob worked for Tip-Top Cannery in Tipp City as a quality control manager. His co-workers had great respect for him and were very fond of Bob.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Bob to Ohio Southdowns Scholarship Fund: 10444 St. Rt. 274, Anna, OH 45302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com