XENIA — Robert Lee "Bob" Baird, age 72, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Leonard and Margaret (Raub) Baird.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 children: Eloy and Jennifer.

Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah "Debbie" Williamson Baird, whom he married May 2, 1998; his children: Emily (Steve) Erisman; Chad Baird (Cindy Martin); Angie (David) Tackett; Chris (Amy) Nickell; Jennifer (David) Sagers; Stephanie Swyers; Shane (Lorraine) Baird; and Robbie (Christy) Baird; 25 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a brother: Les (Annie) Van Dyne; special friends: Eric Wilson; Marcus Lehotay; Randy Waydo; Barry Stroup and Jim Palmer; as well as numerous other friends.

He retired from the Greene County Dept. of Sanitation after 38 years. He was the President of the Xenia FOE and member of the Moose Lodge.

Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM Monday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.