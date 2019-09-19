JAMESTOWN — Robert Leroy Moon 88, went to his Heavenly home on Monday September 16 2019 at Greenewood Manor. He was born in Greene County, Ohio on July 10, 1931, to Robert A. and Mary (Hite) Moon.

He is survived by his children and spouses: Roger and Mary Moon, Barbara and Larry Detty; grandchildren: Mary Ann (Thad) Bright, Bobby (Jennifer) Moon, Le Anna Moon, Christopher, Samantha and Suzanne (Keith) Detty; great grandchildren: Jonathan Moon, Kierstin Butts, Bailey Butts, Shawn Bussert, Dylan Clark, Zayda Moon, Cheyenne Bright, Ivy Moon; siblings and spouses: Marion and Nancy Moon, Raymond and Wanda Moon, Mary Wilson, Stella and Jim Shaw.

Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Bennett Moon, his second wife, Alberta Abels Moon; son, Allan D. Moon and parents, Robert and Mary Moon.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday September 23, 2019 at Xenia Grace Chapel, 100 Grace Drive, Xenia, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Xenia Grace Chapel.

Condolences to Robert's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown.