XENIA — Roger D. "Rock" McColaugh, age 70, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born June 14, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest child of Robert S. and Marjean (Smith) McColaugh.

In addition to his parents, Rock was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy June McColaugh.

He is survived by his loving wife Virginia F. (Tharp) McColaugh, whom he married December 12, 1970; his three sons: Justin D. (Heather) of Loveland, OH; Nathan A. (JoLenda) of Columbus, OH; and Kevin J. (Annie) of Alexandria, VA; siblings: Robert S. (Donna); Ronald A. (Ann) and Ann (Jim) Huston, all of Xenia; his grandchildren: Lily, Rocco, Noah, Emory, Will, Caroline and Parker; his sister-in-law: Barb (Fielden) Thompson; brother-in-law: Doug (Jayne) Tharp; nieces and nephews: Mike (Kathleen) McColaugh; Kay (Drexel) Bentley; Megan (Nick) Germano; Mandi (Mark) Haught; Beth Huston and Annika Tharp; many great nieces and nephews; his aunt: Glada Bowermaster; as well as many friends too numerous to name.

Rock was a lifelong resident of Xenia and graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1967. He earned multiple letters in Wrestling and Track & Field. He attended Central State University and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1970. He went on to join his father in the company business, McColaugh Funeral Home, which was established in 1960. After his father's passing in 1998, Rock assumed the responsibility of continuing the company's legacy of being "dedicated to serve" the families of Greene County. He was currently the President of the funeral home, and was most widely known for greeting the families with compassion, humility and a joke. He was a member of the Faith Community Church, serving on various committees and assisting on a mission trip to Guatemala. Rock was also on the Executive Board of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. He worked on several fundraisers for the Greene Memorial Hospital and had been active with the Easter Seals Day Camp. He was currently very active with the Xenia Rotary Club, serving as Past President and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was seen annually ringing the Salvation Army bell for the Rotary during the holidays, as well as assisting with the Fourth of July Fireworks. When his boys were younger, Rock could be seen coaching on the sidelines of their multiple sporting activities, and more recently as a spectator at his grandchildren and nieces and nephews events. He was recently nominated to receive the Xenia Hall of Honor for Distinguished Alumni Award which he was to be awarded in April. Rock had been on multiple bowling leagues over the years, and played softball. He could be seen around town riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Living in town during most of his life, Rock enjoyed his more recent years playing with his grandchildren on the farm and roaming around the woods. He never met a stranger and loved to share his jokes and stories. His trademark was his smirky grin and the twinkle in his eye. Once you met Rock, you left feeling like you were now his friend. Rock loved his family and loved Xenia. He was a role model for the community and his departure has left an enormous void for all who knew him.

DUE TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE FAMILY. There will be a public celebration of his life which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once the conditions are deemed safe. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rock's memory to the Xenia Community Schools, Endowment Fund, 334 W. Market St., Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.