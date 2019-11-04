XENIA — Roger E. Thomas, SFC Ret. US Army, age 67, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born in Jamestown on January 19, 1952 the only child born to Violetta (Faulkner) and the late Fred Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" (Phillips) Thomas, whom he married August 15, 1973; his children: Michael (Roxanne) Thomas of Xenia; Elizabeth (Bobby) Middlebrooks of Clarksville, TN; Ronald Thomas of Xenia; Christopher Thomas (Taylor Haddix) and Kristina (Jeff) Williamson, all of Xenia; grandchildren: Brian and Kayla Thomas, Ashlee and Alyson Johnson; Mikey Middlebrooks; Landon Thomas; Braylon, Bristol and Beckett Williamson; his in-laws: Keith (Pam) Phillips; Charlotte (Jim) Lynch; Sue Napier (Bob Beam) and John (Norma Jean) Phillips; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Roger was a graduate of Xenia High School and Wittenberg University. He had also been a manager at Lowe's. He retired from the US Army, 101st Airborne Division, serving in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Xenia.

Services will be held 12 Noon Monday, November 4th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Jennifer Oldstone-Moore officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaugh funeral home.com.