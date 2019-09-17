SHELBYVILLE, IN — Roger Paul Sheppard, 49, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home. Born March 31, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Benny Sheppard and Denise (Harlow) Sheppard. He married Markita (Yarling) Sheppard on March 17, 2017, and she survives.

Other survivors include his mother Denise Sheppard of Waldron; children- Kennedy Weaver of Shelbyville, Emma Sheppard of Waldron, Kaine Weaver of Shelbyville, Cale Weaver of Shelbyville, Eli Sheppard of Waldron; the mother of his children Jeannie Sheppard of Waldron; sister Darla Benson (husband Mark) of Shelbyville; 2 nieces- Alyssa Benson, Molly Benson; half brother Chris Hetzel of Hillsboro, Ohio; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, and his maternal & paternal grandparents.

Mr. Sheppard had lived in this area since 1990 after moving from Xenia, Ohio. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1988. He had been employed in electrical supply sales for many years with several different electrical supply companies.

Roger was very active in all of his children's sporting events. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf, hunting, fishing, and loved spending time with his family, and he never knew a stranger.

Funeral services will be 5:30 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, with Jennifer Hardisty officiating. Visitation will be observed on Friday afternoon from 2:30 pm until the time of the service. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at River's Edge Golf Course, 2660 N. Riley Highway, Shelbyville, for family and friends.

Please make memorial contributions to the Roger Paul Sheppard Fund For Higher Education for Emma & Eli Sheppard. Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com.