XENIA — Ronald D. "Ronnie" Roth, 49, of Cincinnati, formerly of Xenia, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born March 30, 1970, in Fairborn, Ohio, the son of Ronald L. and Deanna L. "Wendy" Roth. He was a 1988 graduate of Carroll High School, and he received an associate degree in medical coding from Cincinnati State. He was employed as a medical coder and supervisor with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Wendy Roth, Xenia, by a brother, Brian Roth, Dayton, and by many close relatives and friends. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially going on a European cruise with family this past June. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Mason, OH, 45040, Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH, 45458, or to Perfect Friends Cat Rescue, 6762 Hayes Rd, Cincinnati, OH, 45248, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.