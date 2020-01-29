YELLOW SPRINGS — Ronald Daniels, age 69, of Yellow Springs, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Evalee Daniels. He is survived by his loving Fiancée, Donna Godfrey; son, Doug (Shelly) Daniels; daughter, Rhonda (Kevin) Dillman; brother, Vincent (Debbie) Daniels and grandsons, Lincoln and Duncan Dillman. He retired from General Motors after 32 years of dedicated service. He was an avid collector of antiques and treasures and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 2-3pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344 with a funeral service beginning at 3pm and burial to follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com