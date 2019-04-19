XENIA — Ronald E. Trubee, 86, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born December 30, 1932, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Mabel Anderson Trubee. He retired from Morris Bean & Co. after 43 years employment. He is survived by his wife, Ula (Wade) Trubee, daughters, Teresa (Jack) Thornton, and Rhonda Shaw, all of Xenia, sons, Ronald E. (Judy) Trubee, Jr., Union, OH, Phillip (Lori) Trubee, Jamestown, and Doug (Lori) Trubee, Bowersville, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Joseph Trubee, a granddaughter, Carrie Trubee, a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Martin, and by three brothers and six sisters, Rev. William Trubee, John David Trubee, Bud Trubee, Marjorie Baxia, Grace Barker, Wanda Considine, Susan Burke, Clara Griep, and Pauline Leach. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Monday, April 22, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Graveside services will be held at 10am, Tuesday, April 23, in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH, 45206, or to in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.