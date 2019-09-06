FAIRBORN — Wasson (Gorby), Rosalie ("Yo"), 88 of Fairborn, Ohio, went to be in her "Mansion in the Sky," surrounded by her family on August 22, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and devoted her life to helping others in need. She was a very loving and caring person and she never knew a stranger. She was an active member of Byron Church and at one time served as President of the Ladies' Guild. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Dee), and four grandchildren, Kim (John), Taylor, Kiana, and Tyler, 9 great grandchildren, and one sister, Nila Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and a brother, Don Deweese. A Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to The Dayton Foodbank: www.thefoodbankdayton.org, or mailed to The Dayton Foodbank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417 in memory of Rosalie Wasson. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com