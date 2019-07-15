XENIA — Roscoe H. Markel, Jr., age 65, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. A native of Xenia, Roscoe was born on April 14, 1954 to the late Roscoe H. Markel, Sr., and Julia Hammel Markel. He was formerly employed as a line worker with Dayton Coil and Spring Company. Roscoe was a member of Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Polly Tobias Markel; four sons, Roscoe H. Markel, III (Michelle), James Markel, Charles Markel (Christina), Rodney Trenner; one sister, Alberta Ellis. Roscoe also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with a host of extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Markel; brother, Fred Markel.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 1000 Jasper Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitaiton will be held from 5:00PM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.