Rose Ann (Emnett) Bufe (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-879-0800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1240 S. Maple Ave
Fairborn, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1240 S. Maple Ave
Fairborn, OH
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Brooklyn Heights Cemetery
4700 Broadview Rd
Cleveland, OH
Obituary
BEAVERCREEK — Rose Ann (Emnett) Bufe, age 87 of Beavercreek, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born May 11, 1932 in Ashland, KY, the daughter of the late William and Mayme (Powell) Emnett. Rose Ann was employed by National City Bank, retiring after 34 years of service. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Otto in 2010; and a brother, William "Bill" Emnett. Survivors include two children, Suzanne (Grant) Harris of Florida; Stephen Bufe of Dayton; granddaughter, Svetlana Harris; two nephews, Travis Emnett, Mason Emnett; as well as other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday January 17, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Rev. Keith F. Witte officiating. The family will also receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. A graveside service will be on Monday January 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, 4700 Broadview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
