SPRINGFIELD — Rose M. Moore, 83, of Springfield passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born June 28, 1935 in Medway, the daughter of Bert W. and Eva M. (Taynor) Apel. Mrs. Moore lived most of her married life in Xenia and Hillsboro for 20 years. She had worked at W.P.A.F.B. for six years and Heathergreen and Greenwood Manor Nursing Homes for 13 years. Her survivors include three children, Terri J. Moore of Sacramento, California, Kimberly K. Wescott of Xenia; and Todd Moore, of Springfield; five grandchildren: Stefanie Bullock, Jessica and Austin Wescott, Angela (Josh) Laymon and Sonya (Ryan) Jones; five great-grandchildren: Destiny Laymon, Renee and Dominic Jones, Joseph Mastcho, Lucy Wescott; and three nieces: Dianna Caffee, Donna Justice, and Denice McLain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell E. Moore on August 7, 2013; four sister, Helen May Apel, Anna E. Gray, Betty L. Jones and Norma Grandstaff-Edwards; and one brother, Henry C. Apel. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery Memorial Garden, Xenia. Memorial contributions may be sent to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419, St. Jude's Children's Research, or United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45502. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com