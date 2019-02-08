XENIA — Rowen Richard Bradley Newsome, age 7 months of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born June 28, 2018 in Centerville, OH the son of Ryan and Alexis Newsome. Rowen is survived by his parents, sisters, Aliyah Lorena Newsome, Adilynn Ruth Newsome; brother, Reuben Ryan Newsome; grandfathers, Richard Dean Mickle, Brad Tate Newsome and Barry Miller; grandmothers, Angelia Marie Mickle, Michelle Lynn Newsome and Linda Sue Miller; great-grandmothers, Sandra Kay Mickle, Deborah Sue Knisley and Kay Bowman; great-great grandmother, Zelpha Koogler; great-grandfathers, Michael Leroy Knisley and Fred Bowman; uncles, Richard Mickle, Jacob Mickle, Roland Newsome, Roman Newsome and Cole Edwards; aunts, Amanda Mickle and Kara Edwards. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Xenia Nazarene Church 1204 West 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will also be February 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Xenia Nazarene Church. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek serving the family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.