MIAMISBURG — Hampton Jr., Roy Matthew "Matt", age 70 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. He was born in Cedarville, OH to the late Roy and Edith (Gierus) Hampton, graduated from Cedarville High School, class of 1967, and spent 19 years serving in the US Air Force. Matt was a member of the Germantown First Church of God, spent 5 years working as a paramedic for the City of Germantown, was involved in many community programs in Springfield, OH, and retired from Montgomery County Juvenile Courts as a paramedic. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Connor Hedge, his sister Lynn Marie Hampton, his nephew Joshua Chesser, and his brother in law Bob Slone. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Debbie (Moore) Hampton, his children Amy Hampton, Lisa Hampton, Kristen (Rob) Hedge, Megan (Gavin) Denz, step sons Jason and Nathan England, his grandchildren Andrew, Kevin, Jaelyn, Lily, Khloe, Luke, Melody, Katlyn, Alexis, and Ava, his sisters Beverly (Howard) Hampton, Barb Slone, Sherry (Dennis) Chesser, his brother Ronald Hampton (Suzette Castonguay), his mother in law Delores "Dee" Moore, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com