HONOLULU — Beloved artist Roy Venters passed away on September 29th, 2019. Roy was born on February 2, 1949 in Seco, Kentucky. He grew up in Xenia Ohio and after graduation from Morehead University in 1971, moved to Honolulu. There he was a vibrant part of the art community. Known as the King of Hearts, his studio on Nu'uanu Ave helped with the artistic transformation of Chinatown in the early 2000's. Thanks to his warm, easygoing personality along with his creative magic, Roy was popular and cherished by many. Survived by his sister Dianne Grome (Steve), his brother, John Venters (Sharleen), Nephew Jonathan Venters (Laura Pendry) and nieces Kim Bell (Jeff), Angela Jackson (Tim), Natalie Johnson (Jonah), Angela Johnson (Brian), Amanda DuVall (Wayne), Rochelle Brazina (Garrett), Mercedes Clark (Richard). Roy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Evelyn and Gene Venters. A celebration of Roy's life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 in the Fireside Room at the Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio.