LEICESTER, NC — Ruby Marie Stetham Rickey, 94, of Leicester, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Marshall, OH, Mrs. Rickey was a daughter of the late Park and Mabel Barr Stetham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Rickey; son, Robert Rickey; and brother, Ernest VanZant.

Mrs. Rickey is survived by her daughter, Sandra Robinson and her husband Vern; son, Jim Rickey; grandchildren, Chris, Robbie, and DeeAnne; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kaylee; and nephews, Rick and Steve VanZant.

