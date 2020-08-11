1/1
Rudy Leatherman
1953 - 2020
ATHENS — Rudy Leatherman, 67, of Athens died on July 29, 2020 due to an accident at his home.

He was born on January 3, 1953 to Rena Leatherman and the late James Leatherman. He has a brother Keith Leatherman of Helena, Montana. Rudy was a graduate of Baker HS 1971 in Fairborn Ohio. He was also a graduate of Ohio University.

Rudy married Andrea Reik in June 1984, they have two daughters, Jessie (Joe) Betten, Greenville, S. Carolina and Shelby (fiancé Mathew Black) Leatherman, Athens, Ohio. Two grandchildren, Sophia and Ian Betten.

Rudy loved his family and friends, which has been witnessed by the loving words and actions of comfort that has been shown to his family. He was smart and curious, loved to cook and try new gadgets in the home. He enjoyed the beauty of his home and surrounding woods. He looked forward to the annual OBX beach trip with family and friends. And he loved tell a funny joke whether entertaining friends, family or the people he trained.

He was very comfortable teaching and training people in the areas of HVAC and combustion. Through his career, Rudy held positions at Corporation for Appalachian Development (COAD), Bacarach Inc., and HBB Pro Sales doing training and sales. He always worked to make his presentations entertaining but with information to use in the heating industry. He made many friends and admirers along the way and was recognized as professional in the heating industry.

Rudy was loved by many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in his honor may do so at the Friends of Strouds Run, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen, and the Joe Biden campaign. You may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. Rudy was a great trainer and a good friend. He will be sorely missed in the industry.
Doug Pearl
Friend
August 11, 2020
I first met Rudy when he was at COAD at some seminar. I still have that business card. Over the years we have managed to keep in touch. His way of training was greatly need in our industry. He loved to come to Apple Heating to put on a training session for our company. He was a great sounding board for helping us solve a problem. I loved to catch he when he was traveling and we would talk about just about anything, Once we got the business at hand solved. He said it help to make the time go. The industry will miss great people like Rudy!! Thank you Rudy!!!
Stanley Zwaduk
Student
August 10, 2020
I worked with Rudy while he was an undergrad at OU. We did a project his senior year that absorbed both of us. After he graduated, I saw him from time to time around Athens. He was always ready for a good chat and an engaging story. He was a wonderful guy, and I am sure his sense of humor went with him as he crossed over the bar.
Danny Moates Moates
August 10, 2020
I got to know Rudy a bit from Heatinghelp.com. He was one of the resident Pros there and was super knowledgeable and helpful. One time I was having a problem getting my Bacharach Combustion analyser serviced. I remember he just about to go to the OBX for his beloved family vacation, but he made sure my unit got serviced. He was just a helluva guy. God Bless you Rudy. Condolences to the family. Matt "Mad Dog" Sweeney (New York City)
Matt Sweeney
Student
August 10, 2020
Dearest Andrea, I am so very sorry for your great loss. I have always enjoyed and respected you. I only had the pleasure of meeting Rudy once but was very impressed. We all sat together at Pleasant Hill for Rosanne’s birthday. Rudy was so very engaging. He was kind and funny and I enjoyed the short time I spent with him. If I can be of any support to you I would be honored.
Kathy Gilmore
Friend
August 10, 2020
Rudy was a mentor for me in learning about CO. He was always willing to listen and lend a helping hand in any project. A good Friend and trusted sage.
Rest in Peace my dear friend. Rest in Peace.
William Highley
Friend
August 10, 2020
I first met Rudy around 30 years ago when he presented a seminar on one of his favorite subjects, carbon monoxide. He was informative, engaging, and above all, encouraging. He has always supported anyone who wanted to improve their knowledge and do the best work they can.
Over the years, as we got to know each other better, I looked forward to each encounter with him because I knew I would learn something about the HVAC field as well being generally upbuilt as a person.
Through Rudy I got to know other knowledgeable and inspiring people in our trade. I'll always be thankful for his inspiration and friendship.
Kenneth Dean
Friend
August 10, 2020
Andrea and Family we are so sorry for your loss
patricia jakubecz
Family
August 9, 2020
Rudy, R.W. Davis and I were the first trainers at the COAD Training Center in The Plains. So many great memories of Rudy, usually wearing Carharts, a flannel shirt and a truckers hat. And that great smile. One of the best spirited people I’ve ever known. Whenever I hear a ‘Men at Work’ song I’m reminded of Rudy. I think it was the only cassette tape he had in that old Jeep pickup he drove. Rest In Peace old friend.
Don Herman
Coworker
August 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Rudy was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Lora Rawson
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Andrea, Jessie and Shelby, my deepest sympathy to you. Rudy's legacy will live on because he touched so many lives and helped so many people.
Bernard Salzman
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Oh you beautiful family. My heart is with you.He will be remembered in your love so greatly.
Cita Strauss
Friend
August 9, 2020
Rudy was an exemplary employee at Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD). He loved his family, his work and the region he worked tirelessly to improve. My sincere condolences to Andrea, Jessie and Shelby and his many friends. He will be missed. May God bless him.
Roger McCauley
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Rudy I'll miss you pal. My condolences to all.
Ryan Coyer
Coworker
August 8, 2020
I first met Rudy and Andrea while working as a local banker. Later, after Andrea hired me at Children Services, I learned how kind and loving Rudy was to his family and people in general. When speaking with Rudy, he made me feel like I had his full attention. Rudy you and your big heart will be missed.
Otis Crockron
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Andrea, Jessie, and Shelby,

I am so sorry about the loss of your husband and Dad. Rudy was a wonderful person and I was lucky to have worked with him at COAD. He was nationally recognized as a great trainer and technical resource in the energy efficiency industry. He made many, many friends across the country.

Few people know that Rudy and I graduated together from OU in 1976. Our names are next to each other in the Commencement proceedings, and we sat next to each other at the graduation ceremony. We didn't know each other then, but we did strike up a conversation in line while getting ready to parade into the Convo. We only realized this many years later when I started working at COAD. Imagine our surprise.

I am glad that I would run into him around the nation at various conferences after he and I left COAD. We would reminisce about some of the staff retreat shenanigans at Lake Hope's Laurel Lodge when we saw each other. We had so many good stories to share. His passing leaves a hole in my heart. I was lucky to call him a friend.
John Laverty
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Andrea,
I was saddened to learn of Rudy’ s passing today. You will recall that our paths crossed when I hired Rudy at COAD many years ago. We knew then what an exceptional find he was with his reflective and highly inquisitive manner; truly a kindred spirit! My heartfelt thoughts to you and your family today.
Glen Kerkian
Coworker
August 8, 2020
I just loved this man! He always had a smile on his face. He helped me teach my customers about combustion air! He also bought me a jar of Carfagnas spaghetti sauce when he heard I had never had it. I have bought it ever since and I always think of him when I use it.. he sure will be missed. My condolences to his family
Gayle Williams.
Coworker
August 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Leatherman family. Rudy was a true friend to me and the entire HVAC industry. Rudy and I trained contractors together in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Rudy taught me many safety concerns about combustion and the information I still use in my training programs today. Again, my condolences to the Leatherman family.
Jeff Rozga
Friend
August 8, 2020
Andrea,
I am so sorry for your loss. How heartbreaking it must be for you at this time. What a smile he has. I hope his memories soon diminish your tears. My deepest condolences.-Kim
Kim Hale
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Rudy always treated me and my friends and follow workers with honor and respect. He was a good man all of us at Airclaws will miss his person and the things he would instruct us in.
Will Tevis
Friend
August 7, 2020
The staff at Davidson Bush is sending love and condolences during this sad time. Rudy was a very loyal customer we enjoyed serving. We are sorry for your loss.
Davidson Bush, LLC
Friend
August 7, 2020
Through these aftershocks sprung by hearing of Rudy passing, his presence remains with me. His friendship has been an honor. He has been responsible for saving lives and improving the health of many with his carbon monoxide and combustion safety training. He still is responsible; those he has trained are still practicing what he taught them. My sincere condolences;
Bob Dwyer
Friend
August 7, 2020
Rudy is gone too soon. My deepest sympathy to Andrea and his daughters. Although I haven’t talked with Rudy since the 80’s, I continued to think of him and Andrea as my friends.
Ledra Tanner
Friend
August 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Debby Fulks
Friend
