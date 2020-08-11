ATHENS — Rudy Leatherman, 67, of Athens died on July 29, 2020 due to an accident at his home.

He was born on January 3, 1953 to Rena Leatherman and the late James Leatherman. He has a brother Keith Leatherman of Helena, Montana. Rudy was a graduate of Baker HS 1971 in Fairborn Ohio. He was also a graduate of Ohio University.

Rudy married Andrea Reik in June 1984, they have two daughters, Jessie (Joe) Betten, Greenville, S. Carolina and Shelby (fiancé Mathew Black) Leatherman, Athens, Ohio. Two grandchildren, Sophia and Ian Betten.

Rudy loved his family and friends, which has been witnessed by the loving words and actions of comfort that has been shown to his family. He was smart and curious, loved to cook and try new gadgets in the home. He enjoyed the beauty of his home and surrounding woods. He looked forward to the annual OBX beach trip with family and friends. And he loved tell a funny joke whether entertaining friends, family or the people he trained.

He was very comfortable teaching and training people in the areas of HVAC and combustion. Through his career, Rudy held positions at Corporation for Appalachian Development (COAD), Bacarach Inc., and HBB Pro Sales doing training and sales. He always worked to make his presentations entertaining but with information to use in the heating industry. He made many friends and admirers along the way and was recognized as professional in the heating industry.

Rudy was loved by many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in his honor may do so at the Friends of Strouds Run, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen, and the Joe Biden campaign. You may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com