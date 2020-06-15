DAYTON — Russell Lewis Remick was born in 1923 in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of Elsie and David Remick. He attended Ohio State University where he met his wife of 68 years, Betty (Krakoff) Remick. Russ, as he was best known, left school in 1943 to join the Army Air Corp in World War II. He was a corporal and proud to serve as a meteorologist in the Pacific Campaign. He came home to Betty, settled in Dayton, Ohio and assumed ownership and management of Krakoff's women's wear store in Xenia, Ohio where he became a well-known and well-loved businessman. At Krakoff's he was an innovator, initiating Teen Charges and College Charges that brought new customers into the store. When he sold the business, he became Executive Director of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce (at a salary of $1 per year). Russ was also active in the Dayton Jewish community, holding leadership positions with the Dayton Jewish Federation and Beth Abraham Synagogue. He and Betty led numerous missions to Israel which brought them great joy. He and his beloved Betty traveled the world together and made friends wherever they went. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Ronald (Judy) Remick, Carole (Martin) Levine, Kathy (Larry) Lenox, and Susan (Rabbi Joseph) Topek, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins and close friends. Russ always said that he had a wonderful life… His great smile, wonderful stories, fabulous magic shows (just ask his grandchildren) and ability to be there for you, will be greatly missed. Russell died peacefully on June 10th and a family graveside service was held on June 11th. Donations in celebration of his life may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, or the Greene County Community Foundation. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.