FAIRBORN — Ruth A. Smith, age 72 of Fairborn, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 8, 2020 and to join her husband, Dan, who made the journey just 48 hours prior. She was born June 22, 1947 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Eldon and Goldie Stephens.

Ruth attended Faith Hill Church of God where Brother Dan served as pastor until their health wouldn't allow. A loving wife, mother, mamaw, and sister; Ruth's family was most important to her and she always thought of others before herself.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 57 years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lurine Panther.

Survivors include two sons, Anthony (Cindy) Smith of Fairborn, Danny (Angie) Smith of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Brittney, Ashley, Brandon, Rodney, Amanda, Cassie; a brother, Johnny (Kris) Stephens; two sisters, Geraldine (Densil) Keeton, Sherry Snell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

With Dan and Ruth being married for as long as they were and being called home as close together as they did, it was decided to have their services and burials together.

A combined funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Steve Wagoner and Tim Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. A joint burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.