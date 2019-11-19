XENIA — Ruth Jean Kisarewich, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at . She was born in Hazzard, Kentucky the daughter of Dennis and Hattie Combs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, David Salley, brothers, Arlos Combs and Allen "Pete" Combs.

Ruth worked in retail first at Elder Beerman's at Fairfield Commons for over 20 years and also at Von Maur where she met so many friends and loved working. She loved spending time with her husband Chuck, all her many friends, going to the theater, shopping with her sisters, trips to the casino and enjoyed a good piece of chocolate. Let's not forger her beloved dogs and decorating for every holiday. She touched so may people's hearts and will be deeply missed by so many.

Ruth is survived by her husband Chuck; sons, Gregory Salley and Robert Salley, Jr.; daughter, Tracy Salley; brothers, John (Laura) Combs, Howard (Eileen) Combs, Mark (Gay) Combs; sisters, Ailene Walton, Shirley (Homer) Crowe, Linda (Richard) Turner; grandchildren, Shannon Earles, Christopher Smith, Shane Salley, Alexis Salley and Ava Salley; great grandchild, Ethan Earles; special friend Evey Goldstein. She is also survived by numerous family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on November 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be November 21, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Ruth's name to 324 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH.

Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.