Ruth Kuehne

XENIA — Born June 15, 1936 in Lucasville, Ohio Ruth grew up in Ironton, Ohio as the loving daughter of Arthur (Art) and Anna Marie Kuehne. Graduating from Ironton High School with the class of 1954. After losing her mother Anna Marie at an early age, Art remarried to Lora Gillenwater and tragedy struck again with Art being taken in a work accident thus Ruth spent her early teen years with Lora. After her graduation she came to Dayton, Ohio where she met Ken Lewis the love of her life. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Ironton, Ohio at Elm Street Church of the Nazarene and spent virtually all of their married life in Xenia where they raised their 3 wonderful successful children. She is survived by husband Ken, daughters, Debra Lewis (Randy) Baker and Sherry Lewis Rumpf both of Arizona, Son, Randy (Donna) Lewis of Florida, twin brother, Bill (Sharon) Hale of Florida, six grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Heggarty, Tyler (Christine) Rumpf, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Baker, James (Shannon) Rumpf, Rebekah Lewis and Benjamin Lewis. Great Grandchildren, Jack Heggarty and Talon Rumpf. Preceded in death by 11 siblings and son-in-law, Dale Rumpf. Ruth retired from the Xenia City School System in 1998 where she was employed as a Kindergarten Teacher Assistant for 27 years and was a Real Estate Agent with Markland Realty for 4 years. She was active in Xenia Nazarene Church in early years in child care, Bible school and other areas, and was a great loving, talented wife and mother. She and Ken traveled extensively after retirement and have enjoyed 65 wonderful loving years of marriage. Ruth was a quiet person generally in public but was a strong Christian from an early age and lived a life to reflect her belief in Christ her Saviour and now rests in his loving arms. The family wishes to thank Trinity Community for the loyal, loving care they gave to Ruth during her stay there, also for the comfort care provided by Hospice of Ohio. Memorial donation can be made to Hospice Care of Ohio. Visitation will be held August 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 1:00pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date.