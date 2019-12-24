ENON — Ruth Nixon, age 89 of Enon, passed away Saturday December 21, 2019. She was born January 17, 1930 in Blue Creek, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wesley and Rosetta (Campbell) Brown. Ruth attended Fairborn First Church of Christ; and she enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard "Bud" Nixon; son, Dennis; four brothers, Otis, Carl, Clarence, Ronald; and a sister, Violet. Ruth is survived by three children, Patricia (Lee) Siler, Michael (Terri) Nixon, Robyn (Tara) Nixon; seven grandchildren, Nikki (Mike) Doherty, Toni (Sheri) Nixon, Kyle Nixon, Ashley (Rob) Lane, Marissa (Scott) Brickey, Michaela (Dave) Wehr, Laura (Chris) Todd; eleven great-grandchildren, and two on the way; brother, Russell (Emily) Brown; sister, Faye (Albert) Parker; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 6:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs, Fairborn. The family will also receive friends on Friday December 27, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon in the Bethlehem Church of Christ, 505 Bethlehem Rd., Winchester, Ohio, Pastor Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.