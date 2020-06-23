Sallie C. Wilson
MEDWAY — Sallie C. Wilson, age 66 of Medway, passed away May 28, 2020. She was born in Vermont, the daughter of the late Earl and Alberta Curtis. She was a civil servant for the Department of Defense for over 32 years. Sallie enjoyed reading, playing cards, searching garage sales and gardening. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Barrett Wilson; step-daughter, Chaunda Gradert; and beloved dogs, Abbey and Lola. She is survived by a brother, Earl A. Connie) Curtis; two sisters, Jill Curtis, Carolyn Ayers; step-daughter, Shannon Harkins; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Harkins; mother-in-law, Margaret Wilson; son-in-law, Rick Gradert; two sisters-in-law, Debra Hamilton, Gail (Gary) Jacobsen; two very special friends, Julia Smith, Marta Volden special dog, Charlotte; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
