FAIRBORN — Sallie M. Arnold, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born April 10, 1935 in Mt. Olive, North Caroline, the daughter of the late Claude and Mattie (Lamb) Turner. Sallie enjoyed reading, yard work, and coloring. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie, Leslie, Ida, Maggie, Shirley and Earl. She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children, Brenda, Debbie, Nancy, Peggy Melissa, David; grandchildren, Nikki, Brandon, Ryan, Ben, Sally, Kory, Michael, Thad, Katie, Christopher; sisters, Fonnie and Dean; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
