DAYTON — Sandra A. "Sandy" Ostgaard, age 67 of Dayton, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019. She was born October 4, 1951 in Delaware, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Elinor (Coe) Adams. Sandy was raised on a Hereford farm in Irwin, Ohio and attended school in Milford Center. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in education from The Ohio State University and followed with employment in the Fairborn City and Greenon Local Schools, retiring after 35 years of service. Sandy was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association; Secretary of DAR-Daughters of the American Revolution Hannah Emerson Dustin Chapter; President of the Ohio Hereford Women's Association; a Director of the National Hereford Women's Association; and a member of The Ohio State Alumni Association. She enjoyed baking, sewing, swimming, socializing, showing cattle, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Adams. Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; three children, Thomas (Angie) Ostgaard, Andrea (Jason) VanFossen, Erika (Kyle) Evoniuk; six grandchildren, Tucker, Tanner, Tripp Ostgaard, Dylan, Riley, Kurtis Evoniuk; four siblings, Diane (David) Keep, John (Jane) Adams, Linda (Mark) Geer, Ginger Cook; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.