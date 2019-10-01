WAYNESVILLE —Sandra Regina (Ripato) Burgy, age 76, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1943, in Maysville, Kentucky, the daughter of Chester and Cordelia Ripato, of Maysville, Kentucky, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Colonel Robert E. Burgy, USAF (Ret) and their son, Matthew R. Burgy, a Museum Educator at the Dayton Art Institute. She is also survived by her sister, Sheila R. Roution from Seattle, Washington with several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School in June of 1961, BA from Georgetown College in May of 1965 and a MA in Special Education from Wright State University in August of 1975. She was a Reading specialist teacher for 36 years in various school systems including Middletown, New Carlisle, Fairborn, Hamilton County and Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Local Schools. Sandra was a Past President OEA Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Local Schools, where she taught for more than 20 years at Stephen Bell Elementary School and was a Sunday school teacher including vacation bible school in various Baptist churches. She was member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn with Dr. David Rakes officiating. The family will receive visitors at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main Street, from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A donation in lieu of flowers can be made to , Susan G. Komen, Reading is Fundamental or the Gideons. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.