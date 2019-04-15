Obituary Print Sarah Kathryn Dilworth Lang | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Sarah Kathryn Dilworth Lang, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, departed this life on April 8, 2019. She was born in Kossuth, Mississippi on August 28, 1932. She was the eldest daughter of the late Mildred "Pat" Dilworth and Mary Roverta Wallace Dilworth. Having loss her father at the age of 13 and as the eldest, she helped her mother with the care for her 6 siblings. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and united with Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. After completing high school, she attended and graduated from Jackson State University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While a student, she met and fell in love with the late John E. Lang. They joined in holy matrimony and became faithful members of Pearl Street A.M.E. Church in Jackson, Mississippi. To their union three daughters, Phyllis Jean, Rosalyn Remelle, and Caroline Roverta, were born. After a few years of working as an elementary school teacher, she returned to school and earned a master's degree in Special Education from Tuskegee University. Later, she seized the opportunity of a full fellowship to pursue her doctorate degree and moved with her three daughters to Lawrence, Kansas. In 1974, she earned her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Kansas. From Kansas, Sarah and her daughters moved to Wilberforce, Ohio, where she joined the faculty of Central State University. Sarah immediately made Holy Trinity A.M.E. her church home. She and her family were active and faithful members and she eventually was named as the first woman to the Steward Board. In 1982, she and daughter, Caroline moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia where she was invited to serve as Chairman of the Special and Gifted Education Department at Norfolk State University (NSU). In the Tidewater Area, Sarah was known as a pioneer for the Gifted and Talented. She served as mentor at the Boys & Girls Program, Yvonne Miller Mentoring Program, as well as NSU's Childcare training program. Additionally, she led and directed Special Olympics for the state of Virginia for many years. She retired and was named Professor Emeritus at NSU in 2001. During her 35 years in Virginia, she served as an active member at St. John A.M.E. Church, including being a member of the Steward Board, until she moved back to Ohio in the summer of 2017 and re-affiliated with Holy Trinity A.M.E. Church.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close