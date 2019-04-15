XENIA — Sarah Kathryn Dilworth Lang, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, departed this life on April 8, 2019. She was born in Kossuth, Mississippi on August 28, 1932. She was the eldest daughter of the late Mildred "Pat" Dilworth and Mary Roverta Wallace Dilworth. Having loss her father at the age of 13 and as the eldest, she helped her mother with the care for her 6 siblings. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and united with Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. After completing high school, she attended and graduated from Jackson State University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. While a student, she met and fell in love with the late John E. Lang. They joined in holy matrimony and became faithful members of Pearl Street A.M.E. Church in Jackson, Mississippi. To their union three daughters, Phyllis Jean, Rosalyn Remelle, and Caroline Roverta, were born.

After a few years of working as an elementary school teacher, she returned to school and earned a master's degree in Special Education from Tuskegee University. Later, she seized the opportunity of a full fellowship to pursue her doctorate degree and moved with her three daughters to Lawrence, Kansas. In 1974, she earned her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Kansas. From Kansas, Sarah and her daughters moved to Wilberforce, Ohio, where she joined the faculty of Central State University. Sarah immediately made Holy Trinity A.M.E. her church home. She and her family were active and faithful members and she eventually was named as the first woman to the Steward Board. In 1982, she and daughter, Caroline moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia where she was invited to serve as Chairman of the Special and Gifted Education Department at Norfolk State University (NSU). In the Tidewater Area, Sarah was known as a pioneer for the Gifted and Talented. She served as mentor at the Boys & Girls Program, Yvonne Miller Mentoring Program, as well as NSU's Childcare training program. Additionally, she led and directed Special Olympics for the state of Virginia for many years. She retired and was named Professor Emeritus at NSU in 2001. During her 35 years in Virginia, she served as an active member at St. John A.M.E. Church, including being a member of the Steward Board, until she moved back to Ohio in the summer of 2017 and re-affiliated with Holy Trinity A.M.E. Church.

Sarah holds a life membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; her distinguished membership began with Gamma Rho Chapter (Jackson State University) in 1954. She is a proud Golden Soror and has held active membership in the sorority for sixty-five years, serving as Chapter President, Graduate Advisor and other officer positions, as well as chairman of numerous committees at the local, regional, and international level. She has been the recipient of Chapter, Region, Boule, and Community Leadership Awards. In particular, she was the recipient of the Outstanding Leadership Award for the Mid-Atlantic Region and the Septima Poinsette Clark Outstanding Educator award at the International Level. Sarah's example and commitment to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority prompted a legacy of many family members (sisters, sisters-in-law, daughters, granddaughters, nieces and cousins) to follow in her footsteps. In addition to Alpha Kappa Alpha, she is an Alumna member of The Links, Incorporated, prior member of Top Ladies of Distinction and The Holidays.

In Sarah's personal life, professional career, church affiliations, and her memberships in various organizations, she gave tirelessly to her community and family. Her motto was, "if I can help someone as I pass along the way, my living will not be in vain."

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Dilworth, and sister, Bobbie Yocum. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Salter (Eric) of Wilberforce, Ohio; Rosalyn Wilson of Dallas, Texas; Caroline Hill (Torrance) of Capitol Heights, Maryland; her sister, Emily Jones (Delbert); her brothers, Charles Dilworth (Diane), Marcus "Ray" Dilworth, Sr. (Velma), Reuben Dilworth, Jr. (Etawl); grandchildren, Eric Salter II, Rekia Salter, Rakel Wilson and Rylee Wilson; great-granddaughter, Journi Salter; cousin Mark Hill (Venus). She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity A.M.E Church 1230 Clifton Road, Wilberforce, Ohio. From 6:00-8:00pm. Service will follow on Tuesday April 15, 2019 with Visitation at 10:00am until time of service which will be at 11:00am with Pastor Gayle Simmons, officating. Interment will be held in Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/or the http://alz.org/dayton/donate in honor of Sarah Kathryn Dilworth Lang's life well lived. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.