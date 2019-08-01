BEAVERCREEK — Scott Lee Mercer (Scotty) passed away July 17, 2019.

He was a kind person who loved family and liked to play games, watch movies and drive his new truck. He was a good friend and helped whoever he could.

Scotty was preceded in death by his father Harley Edward Mercer, Jr.; his grandparents, nieces Brandi Montgomery and Sara Gene Mercer as well as various aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his mother Shirley Mercer, sister Paula (Terry) Montgomery, brother Rick Mercer, sister Tina Mercer, cousin Vicki Bundy and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service to celebrate Scotty's life will be held at a later date.

