JAMESTOWN — Sean Patrick Reynolds, 26 of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 04, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born July 21, 1993 in Xenia, Ohio to Danny Rae Reynolds and Wendy Lee Edmisten. He was fond of camping and cooking and attended Greeneville High School in Jamestown. He is survived by his mother, Wendy Edmisten; father, Danny Reynolds; sisters, Jessica Reynolds, Aleshia Pavlik; grandmother, Bea Mullins and many loving friends and family members, including: aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service.