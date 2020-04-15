GRATIS — Sheila Adkins, age 69, of Gratis, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, OH. She was born March 6, 1951 in Breathitt County, KY to the late Pearl Allen and Oma (Hudson) Dollinger. Sheila worked for many years at the Baxter Company in Eaton and recently retired as a manager from the Gratis Eagles Lodge #4289. She dearly loved her family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. She is survived by her sons Chad (Mandi) Adkins of Camden and Wade (Tricia) Adkins of Middletown; grandchildren: Lynndsey (Nathan) Letner of Gratis, Lacey Adkins (Matthew Newkirk) of Brookville, IN, Brooklyn Murphy of Camden, Alexis Adkins of Middletown and Jacob Adkins of Middletown; great grandchildren: Alayah, Kane and Brooklynn Letner; sisters: Eva (John) Roudebush of Okeana, OH, Mary Moorcroft of Fairborn, Phyllis Smith of New Carlisle, Nancy (Butch) Burgess of New Carlisle, Opal (Willie) Chafin of Ary, KY and Tina (Gary) Prater of Eaton; brothers Rick (Barb) Allen and Leonard (Deby) Allen both of New Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis is assisting with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.