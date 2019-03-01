XENIA — Shirley (Boltz) Gibson, age 71 of Xenia, passed away February 26, 2019. She was born August 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John and Paulene Boltz. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Boltz; and sister, Mary Wells. Shirley is survived by her children: Wilbur Gibson, Jr. and Paula Dyar (husband, James); brother, Joe Boltz; sister, Bonnie Boltz Becker-Jones (husband, Clive); nieces: Sondra Boltz, Carla Boltz, Kelli Dreiling (husband, David) and Dana Saxton; nephew: Brad Herr; cousins: Harry Boltz, Barry Boltz, Linda Koverman Holt, Barbara Koverman and Shirley Koverman. She is also survived by Linda O'Leary, a dear childhood friend who was often considered a family member. Shirley was a graduate of Stivers High School. She was last employed at Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood for many years. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the . To share a memory of Shirley or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.