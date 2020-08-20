JAMESTOWN — Shirley Joanne Harper, 85, a child of God, went home to her heavenly father on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia. Her time on earth was entrusted to Floyd Edison and Mildred Evans Harper, to whom she was born February 03, 1935, in Jamestown, Ohio.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charles and Floyd Harper; sisters: Juanita Espich, Nedra Whittington and Almeda Pickens; nephews: Marc Pickens, Michael and Todd Harper; niece Kimberly Harper and great-nephews, Paul Douglas Espich and Charles Espich .

She is survived by her daughter/niece, Micha Harper; brother, Marvin Harper (Linda) and sister-in-law, Grace Harper; nieces and nephews, all of whom were very special to Shirley: Phillip Espich, Beverly Carroll, Jerry Pickens, Floyd D. Harper, Billy Harper, Michelle Salter, Paige McKee, Deborah Baltes, Linda Whittington, Jodie Watson, Barbara Knisley, Duane Whittington, Eddie Harper and Greg Harper. She was blessed to have numerous great-nieces and nephew, as well as numerous great-great nieces and nephew, most of whom delighted in referring to Shirley as their GREAT aunt.

She graduated from Silvercreek High School in Jamestown in 1953. Her higher education occurred at University of Cincinnati, Wittenberg University, where she graduated in 1970, graduate work at Wright State University and numerous courses associated with her years of government service at Wright-Patterson AFB. During her 33 years at Wright-Patterson, she received 32 awards and commendations. She retired in 1987 as a Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist. She was a member of Cedarville Rebekah Lodge #825, Little Miami Rebekah Lodge #379, Fidelia Rebekah Lodge #12 and the Red Hat Ladies.

Shirley always thought her purpose in life was to serve others. She exemplified this by the many organizations in which she volunteered. These included volunteering at Greene Memorial Hospital, where she received numerous awards for hours volunteered and for quality of service provided. She also served her local church, Jamestown United Methodist Church, in numerous positions, as well as the church district, where she was Director of Lay Speaking Ministries and chair of Church Location and Building Committee. For over 30 years she was a representative to the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church and served on Conference committees.

Although she gave of herself through volunteering, her greatest joy was in watching out for the unhappy or needy child, in listening when someone needed a sympathetic ear or a caring shoulder, in giving hugs and encouragement to the discouraged, in recognizing the worth of those who felt unnoticed or unappreciated.

Shirley and her hugs will be greatly missed by those who were blessed by knowing her and in knowing that her word was her promise.

Funeral service will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to service.

Condolences to Shirley's family may be made to: powerskell.com