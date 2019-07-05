XENIA — Sierra (Sue) Volkenand, 74, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Monday June 24, 2019 at OSU in Columbus, Ohio. Sue was born October 7, 1944 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of the late Harold and Merle (Hampton) Turner. Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Charles of 50 years: Sister: Madeline Mitchell: And a Infant brother: Norman Turner. Left to cherish her beloved memories are her son; Ron Stilabower (Amanda). Brothers: Bo Turner (Millie) And Bob Turner (Pat). Sister: Max Callahan (Pat). Brother in laws: Jack Volkenand (Kay), Gary Volkenand, Jim Volkenand (Jeanie) Sister in law: Becky Shaw (Pat) (Jackie). Grandchildren: Josh Stilabower, Courtney Ppool (Brent), Cheyenne Stilabower (Brad) Tommy Koons (Megan) Jesse Koons (Grace) and Kaleb Stilabower (Kasie). 6 Great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.A special friend Pat Kelly. And two special little ones Austin and Morgan.

Sue loved to travel with her husband all over the united states.Sue was loved by all who knew her, She loved and cherished her family. Gatherings at her home brought a special kind of love and compassion to all, especially the family. Now she can RIP with her soul mate and the love of her life. Sue will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be on Sunday July,14 from 1:00 until 3:00 at Maple Heights Baptist Church 144 W Funderburg Rd, Fairborn, OH.

Services by pastor Chris.