JAMESTOWN — Sonya Hyer, 71, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Sunday June 16, 2018 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Sonya was born January 02 1948 in Fayette County, Ohio, to Raymond and Ora Cook. She loved horses, Elvis and enjoyed making crafts.

She is survived by her two sons: Jerry Hyer (Stacey), Mike Hyer (Carly); three grandchildren: Chad Hyer, Alyssa Hyer, Jacob Hyer; half-brother, Clyde Thomas Cook; two best friends, Linda Hammond, Kim Weers.

Sonya is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ora Cook and stepmother, Ann Cook.

Funeral services for Sonya will be held at 1:00 P.M on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Silvercreek II Cemetery, Jamestown, Ohio

