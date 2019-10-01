XENIA — Steven Thomas Ratcliff, age 56, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 28, 1963 on Altus AFB, Oklahoma, the son of Lionel and Julienne (Webster) Ratcliff.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter: Sondra Lynn Ratcliff; and a sister: Sandra Lynn Ratcliff.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Perdue) Ratcliff, whom he married September 26, 2008; a son: Mathew Thomas Earp (Tiffany Sharp) of Lithia, FL; step daughters: Georgia VanHoose (George Stevens) and Olivia VanHoose of Xenia; sisters: Julie (Shawn) Coxsey of Wittmann, AZ; and Elisabeth (Rodimir) Vargas of Myrtle Beach, SC; 3 grandsons: Lawson Earp, Jase and Jaxon Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was a hardscape foreman with Tom's Mulch and Landscaping. He was an animal lover and enjoyed restoring old cars. In addition to being very talented as a hardscaper, he enjoyed building things and wood working. He was a good friend and neighbor to everyone he met.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory.

A service to celebrate his life will be held 4 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 PM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)