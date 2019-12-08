Susan Kaye Crist-Rogers-Gilliam

XENIA — Susan Kaye Crist-Rogers-Gilliam, 64, of Xenia, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 21, 1955 in Springfield, daughter of Charles W. and Betty F. (Tibbs) Crist. Born and raised in Springfield, Susan attended and graduated from Greenon High School, where she was an all-star softball player, which is one of her biggest accomplishments. Also, Susan was a great and avid mushroom hunter. She lived most of her life in Xenia, where she met her late husband, Bill Rogers. Together, they owned and operated Economy Furniture store. She loved to go to auctions and meeting people. She then worked at Walmart and later Kroger until she was unable to work. She adored her dog, Toga and her Appaloosa pony, Babe, as well as her cats and would take in any stray if she could. Susan loved the peace and quiet of her "little mountain getaway". Susan is survived by her sister, Barbara (Ricky) Meadows; brother, William A. (Rhonda) Crist; two nephews, Jacob and Jered; three nieces, Kim, Betsy and Erica; great-nieces, Hannah, Charlie and Reagan and great-nephew, Errol, and cousin, Nancy Kreitz Saks(Dan). She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rogers, parents, and grandparents. Per Susan's request, she will be cremated and no services will be held. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter or His Helping Hands Animal Sanctuary. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
