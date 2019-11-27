FAIRBORN — Susan F. Shahan, age 70 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born October 23, 1949 in Morgantown, WV. the daughter of the late William Shahan and Margaret Shahan. Susan graduated from high school in 1967 and got her Manger Cosmetologist license and worked as a hair stylist in Fairborn, and attended Wright State University. Her brother, as well as other extended family are surviving. Service will be held at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. Friday November 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family atwww.BeltonStroup.com.