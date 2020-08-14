1/1
Sylvia (Campbell) Ashley
FAIRBORN — Sylvia (Campbell) Ashley, age 80 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was born August 15, 1939 in Lombard, KY, the daughter of the late Amos Breckenridge and Josephine (Adams) Campbell. Sylvia retired from Frisch's Restaurants after many years of service. She loved to cook for her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Henry "Harry" Ashley in 2017; a son, William Dale Ashley; and three brothers, Roscoe, Linwood, and Joe Campbell. She is survived by five children, Barbara Sharp, Alan (Bonnie) Ashley, Daniel (Shonda) Ashley, Sherry (Damian) Mastnick, Kathy (Joe) Childers; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Roland) Scott, Nancy McCoy; sisters-in-law, Nellie Campbell, Sarah Campbell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many dear friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Dwayne Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
