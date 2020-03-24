HILLSBORO — The world lost a beautiful soul on March 19th. Terry was a sweet, kind individual that lived life his way, on his own terms.

Quick with a smile, never a bad word about anyone, and had such a gentle heart. He was a graduation of Fairborn Baker High School, class of 1967. Terry loved music, played the drums in a band with his aunt & uncle, his grandfather was even the manager. Ran track in high school and enjoyed fishing with his brother and their circle of friends. He lived in California awhile, where he worked as a carpenter, spent time hanging at the beach and enjoying life. He traveled to Alaska, Canada, was carefree and a true free spirit.

Terry had been residing in Hillsboro, Ohio. He was close to his brother, Kerry Mullins (& Janis Jerome), sisters Andrea (Tinch) Paulos (& Mark Paulos) & Christy Tinch. Also, Sherry (Mullins) Henry & Sandy Mullins. He had an extended family that include Marilyn Pugh, Dennis Edmiston, Bob Wells, Terry Clark, Ron Stamper and many morE Along with Don & Gayle Louderback, Marlene Barnes, and Kenny & Brenda Louderback and numerous cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Kathryn (Louderback-Mullins) Tinch, and father Donald Edward Mullins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.