NEW CARLISLE — Tew (Joy) McCoy, born Jun 11,1948 departed this world to be with her lord and savior on this date, July 29, 2019 after a short bout with cancer. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father (Surin and Tooth Jangmanee, a nephew and a son, Kevin McCoy.She is survived by her husband, Gary McCoy of New Port Richey, Florida; daughter Lisa and Matt Rowland of New Carlisle, Ohio; sons Bobby McCoy of New Carlisle, Ohio; and Jim Jangmanee of Phuket, Thailand; nine grandchildren, Chris McCoy of New Carlisle, Ohio; Chelsea Willis of Huber Heights, Ohio; Kass Jangmanee of Phuket, Thailand; Ashley Smith of Huber Heights, Ohio; Bobbi Mullins of Richmond, Indiana; Rayven and Jayven McCoy of Miamisburg, Ohio; five great-grandchildren: Libby and Tinley McCoy of New Carlislie, Ohio; Gage and Ava Willis of Huber Heights, Ohio; Vada Mullins of Richmond, Indiana. A visitation will be conducted 11:00 to 2:00 Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. www.adkinsfunerals.com