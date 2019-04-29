JAMESTOWN — Theresa Donovan, 60, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at . She was born in Xenia, to Eugene and Martha Ball Donovan. The past 11 years of Theresa's life has been consumed by her grandbabies. Being a mamaw is her greatest joy.

She is survived by her children, Bryan Mellotte (Kyle), Marlo Midlam (Jason), extra daughter, Amaraya Berk; grandchildren: Blake Midlam, Lyriq Stollings, Colton Midlam, Ryker Midlam; brother, Tommy Donovan; sisters, Doretta Donovon (Steve), Karen Brown, Kimberly Lauer; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Martha Donovan; brother, Jimmy Donovan and niece, Jessica Dickens.

Graveside service, for immediate family, and burial will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Jamestown Family Cancer Center, P.O. Box 35, Jamestown, Ohio 45335.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 04, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Shawnee Lake Beach House, 4153 Beach Trail, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Any questions or further information, please email: [email protected]

