SPRING VALLEY — Thomas E. Peterson, 79, of Spring Valley, passed away July 16, 2019, at Ohio's . He was born June 16, 1940, in Cedarville, Ohio, the son of Ervin and Beatrice Hundley Peterson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). He retired from the Sugarcreek Local Schools, and was formerly employed at WBZI, WGIC, and WMWM radio stations. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Darner) Peterson, whom he married, October 20, 1962, children, Darrell (Angela) Peterson, Beavercreek, Dayne (Tracy) Peterson, Lugoff, SC, grandchildren, Asa (Nancy) Peterson, Cleveland, NY, Levi (Drue) Peterson, Woodbridge, VA, Elijah (Sara Kinney, fiancé) Peterson, Medina, OH, Alexandra Folkerth, Hinesville, GA, Haley Hutchins, Victor Peterson, and Max Peterson, all of Beavercreek, great-grandchildren, Flynn Peterson and Cora Peterson, a sister, Barbara Peterson, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by brothers and sisters, Arthur Peterson, Katherine Holverstott, Ralph Peterson, and Juanita Varvel. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Friday, July 19, at the Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.