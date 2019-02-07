Obituary Print Thomas Hawkins Sr. | Visit Guest Book

JAMESTOWN — Thomas Henry Hawkins Sr. was born on July 12, 1948 and passed away February 5, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years Diann Hawkins married July 12, 1975, his daughters Kim Thompson and Amy Lucas, a Son-in-Law that has been a son to him, Bobby Lucas. His grandchildren that could do no wrong in his eyes, Travis, Kaitlyn Thompson, Ethan and Brittany Lucas. His siblings, Harry "Susie" Hawkins, Ed Hawkins, Charlie "Trish" Hawkins, Mary "David" Dray, Florence "Brian" Swan, Susie Stinger, Betty Jane Conley and Doris "Danny" Hawkins. Tom loved all his nieces and nephews. Some he felt like they were his kids, Pam Norris, Nick Daulton and Chrissy Davidson. Tom's in laws had a special spot in his heart. He felt like Janie was a daughter to him. He enjoyed being picked on by Linda Thompson and the friendship he developed with Joe. Kathy "Chuck" Norris, Ronnie and Danny Lawson. Tom was proceeded in death by his son Thomas" Tommy" Henry Hawkins Jr., parents Mary "Norman" and Harry Hawkins, brothers Bill and David Hawkins, nieces Maria Conley and Kari Thompson, brother and sister-in-law, Robert Stinger and Kathy Hawkins. Tom attended Cedarville High School, and a member of the United States Army. He was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years. He was owner and operator of Silvercreek Auto Sales and Jamestown Auto Sales for the past 35+ years. Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles, mowing grass, going to car auctions, selling and working on cars and drinking beer with his buddies. Tom was there to help anyone that needed it. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown. Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Church of Christ in Bowersville, Ohio. Friends may gather at 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Silvercreek II, Jamestown. A reception will follow graveside service at Tom's garage/ Jamestown Auto Sales in Bowersville, Ohio. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences to Thomas's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com.

Funeral Home Powers-Kell Funeral Home

12 North Limestone Street

Jamestown , OH 45335

(937) 675-4541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019

